Henry “Nanny” Bunch, 64, of Mosheim, passed away Tuesday at his home.
He is survived by his wife: Brenda Bunch; six daughters: Ashley Libby, Tosha Morelock, Sherry and Josh Knight, Jessica Bunch, Destiny Bunch and Monica Barbee; two sons: Rocky Bunch and Timmy Gibson; sisters: Jeneva Bunch and Fay Bunch; a brother: Ronnie Bunch; his mother-in-law: Edna Lamons; sisters-in-law: Janice Hensley and Deborah Johnson; a brother-in-law: Gary Lamons; and special friend: Tim Moncier.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Jess and Alice Bunch; a brother: Jerry Bunch; a sister: Brenda Bunch; and his father-in-law: Bruce Lamons Jr.
He was a member of God’s Light House.
Mr. Bunch is a former employee of DTR.
The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, downtown.
The funeral service will be Friday at 2 p.m. at God’s Light House with the Rev. Ronnie Knight officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Sinai Cemetery.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.