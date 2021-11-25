Henry Tarlton (Died: Nov. 24, 2021) Nov 25, 2021 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Henry Tarlton, 72, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Ex-Husband Charged With Murder In Death Of Bulls Gap Woman Charles 'Freddie' Owens Jr. (Died: Nov. 17, 2021) 'Swap Shop' On Netflix Making An Impact Here Local Athletes To Play In FCS Playoffs Greene Devils Fall To Elizabethton In Quarterfinals Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.