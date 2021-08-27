Herbert Murray went to be with the Lord Tuesday. He was 74 years old.
He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp serving during the Vietnam War from 1966-72.
He is survived by his sister-in-law and caregiver: Cathy Brown; caregiver, Peggy Lamb; a special nephew: Phillip Brown; two nieces: Jessie McCurry and Angie Lamb; a brother: Harold Murray; a sister and brother-in-law: Willadean and Dennis Bryant of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years: Carolyn Ann Murray; his mother and father: Joe and Daisey Murray; sisters: Shelby Fox and Juanita Murray; and brothers: Lealand Murray, Vestial Murray and Harold Murray.
The family will receive friends from noon until 1 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, Afton chapel.
Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Graceland Memorial Gardens. The Rev. Bobby Morrison will officiate.
The Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honor service at the graveside.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Brown, Brad Wilcox, Arron Pitts, Daniel Pitts, Dillon Hauhn and Tommy Helms.