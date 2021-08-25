Herbert Murray (Died: Aug. 24, 2021) Aug 25, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Herbert Murray, 74, of Greeneville passed away Tuesday at home.Arrangements will be announced by Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Naked Man On Log Rescued From River Former Tusculum Assistant Coach Dies New RV Campsite Coming To Mosheim Helen Horner (Died: Aug. 22, 2021) Lionel N. Humphreys Jr. -- Family, Faith & Food City Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.