Herman Eugene Presley, born Oct. 7, 1950, passed away Wednesday at Four Oaks Rehabilitation.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Bryan and Sandra Presley; grandsons: Bud Presley and Nick Presley; granddaughters: Kayla Presley and Sierra Presley; great-grandchildren: Nolin, Bo and Collins Presley, and Tinsley Gosnell; and a sister: Lois Warren.
Herman was a son of the late Hobert and Gladys Presley. He was preceded in death by a daughter: Jennifer Presley; a brother: Harold Presley; and a sister: Imogene Kiker.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jim Fillers officiating.
Pallbearers will include Bryan Presley, Bud Presley, Nick Presley, Danny Sluder, Terry Lowery and Rocky Lowery.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
