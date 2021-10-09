Herman W. “Buster” Malone, 68, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
The family shares a message to their father, “The angels gathered near your side so very close to you, for they knew the pain and suffering you were going through. We thought about so many things as we held tightly to your hand, on how we wished you were strong and happy once again, but your eyes were looking homeward to that place beyond the sky were Jesus held his outstretched arms it was time to say goodbye. Not goodbye forever but only for now but only for now. We will make it to you in Heaven, we solemnly vow. We love you daddy.”
Words simply cannot describe the many talents this man had. Rebuilding muscle cars to building houses from the ground up, he had talents.
Buster worked at Lawsons for several years until around 1996. He taught many people a lot of things. He was a true “Jack of all Trades.”
Beyond that Buster was the best husband, father, uncle, papaw, cousin, brother and friend anyone could ask for, and made a positive impact on anyone’s life who came in contact with him. He will be missed by many.
Buster was preceded in death by his mother: Floy Malone; his father: Albert Malone; his grandfathers: Frank Harrison and Elliot Malone; his grandmothers: Naomi Harrison, Margaret Malone and Roxy Malone; sisters: Renell Shelton and Betty Jones; a niece: Gaye Spears; and a nephew: Brett Bledsoe.
He is survived by his wife: Rhoda “Polly” Malone; children: Jonathan and Misty Malone, Caitlin and Luke Rogers, Kerry Ann Malone Waites, and Olivia Fillers, along with many more who looked at him like a father; sisters: Shirley and Tim Shanks, Wanda and Edward Malone, and Louise Shelton; grandchildren: Kara Waites, Aaron Davis and his fiancée, Shantel Gourley, Natasha Bright, Tracy Davis, Brittany Falle, and Kayla Gibson; great-grandchildren: Peyton “Sunshine” Rogers, Leeah “Cricket” Cox, Kennedy Davis, Ellie Pounders, Braley Dobner and Koby Dobner; a special nephew: Jerry Malone and his wife, Gaye, who was like a sister; a very special uncle Chuck Malone; and his sweet dog: Daisy. There are so many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family unlisted. It would take the entire newspaper to write all the names of people he loved. Just know you are not forgotten.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Monday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown.
The graveside service will follow at 5:30 p.m. at Caney Creek Cemetery with his son: Minister Jonathan Malone, and his brother, the Rev. Edward Malone officiating.
Pallbearers will be Gary Porter, Jerry Malone, Shane Waites, Aaron Davis, Jonathan Malone, Luke Rogers, Cody Cox and Scottie Foster.
The family expresses a thank you to everyone for the prayers from friends, family and the community, as well as all the donations made to help get him to his final earthly resting place.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.