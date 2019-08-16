Hester Cobb Davis, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday evening at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
She retired from Magnavox and Numark. Hester was a member of People’s Tabernacle and the Ladies Aide of the church.
Survivors include three children: Mary Frances Cox and her husband, Larry, Bill Cobb, and Loretta Roach and her husband, Jessie; 12 grandchildren: Christina (Josh) Sauceman, Maisie (Zachary) Holt, Mitchell (Rachel) Cox, Brian Cox, Bobbie Lea Cobb, Chelsea Cobb, Leonard Cobb, Cameron Roach, Mariah Roach, Marleigh Roach, Collan Roach and Travis Roach; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Holt, Liam Sauceman, Emilia Sauceman, McKenna Cox, Rhian Cox, Hollis Roach and Joey Barlow; her twin sister: Esther Rice; a sister: Rachel Carter; a sister-in-law: Bessie Cobb; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husbands: William T. “Bill” Cobb and Robert Lindy Davis; her parents: Ed and Opal Stubblefield; two brothers: Kenneth and Cloyd Stubblefield; one sister: Juanita Perring; and an infant grandson.
The family will receive friends at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. David Tweed and the Rev. Jeff Casteel officiating.
Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery on Snapps Ferry Road.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Honorary pallbearers will be her Sunday School Class at People’s Tabernacle, the nurses and CNAs of Advanced Home Care and Amedysis Hospice.