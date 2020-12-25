Mrs. Hilda Babb Hawk, age 96 passed peacefully on Monday.
She was born in Greene County on August 13, 1924, and was the youngest of six children.
Hilda was a member of Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where she attended as long as her health permitted.
Hilda was a talented seamstress and made quilts, wedding dresses and bridesmaid dresses. She was always ready for adventure and loved her travels. Before her death, she was proud to have visited 45 of 50 states.
Hilda’s beautiful smile and fun-loving spirit brightened many hearts and will be sorely missed by friends and loved ones, especially from her church and Plaza Towers where she lived.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years: L. E. Hawk; parents: Laura and Joe Babb; brothers: Hugh, Ray, and Joe Babb, Jr; sisters: Jenny Grace Babb Justice and Trixie Babb.
Survivors include: daughter: Donna Hawk Paynter of Newport; grandchildren: Sarah Lowe of Bristol, Josh Walton and Jessica Saylor both of Newport; great grandchildren: Nicholas and Emma Walton, Henna and Mykael Lowe, Jonathan Holt and Jasey Saylor; several cousins, nieces and nephews. Hilda’s dearest friends and caretakers: Lisa and Dale Kyker and Ann and Bill Gaut all of Greeneville.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 1 pm at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with Rev. Andy Eppard officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery for the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 4170 Newport Highway, Greeneville, Tennessee 37743.
Special thanks to her caregivers and to Amedisys Hospice.
