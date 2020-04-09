Hilda Crum Willis, 73, of Greeneville, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
A proud lifelong resident of Greeneville, she worked for three decades at Rhea Floral Company.
Hilda was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.
She enjoyed reading, the theatre, and a good conversation, but, most of all, Hilda enjoyed the time she spent with her daughter and two young grandchildren.
Hilda will be remembered by all as a kind, generous and cheerful person.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years: Mike Willis; one daughter and son-in-law: Ivy and Wesley Buerkle; two grandchildren: Eleanor Buerkle and Grant Buerkle; three sisters and two brothers-in-law: Margaret and Phil Davis, Betty and Grover Jones, and Helen Hutton; one brother and sister-in-law: Freddie and Doris Crum; four nieces; and one nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Stella Crum.
The body will lie in state from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home for family and friends to pay their respects.
A private graveside service will be held at Price’s Cemetery in the Kelley Gap community.