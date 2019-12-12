Hildegard Sandstrom, 91, of Greeneville, passed away at her residence on Tuesday.
She was a member of the Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church.
She is survived by four children and their spouses: Jeanie Kretschmar and Joseph of Greeneville, Richard Sandstrom and Judy of Nashville, Ruth Kamieneski and Bob, and Carol Phillips and Brad all of Greeneville; 11 grandchildren; one brother: Harry Reinihardt of Toronto, Canada; and a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Sandstrom; her father and mother: Otto and Mary Pitt Reinhardt; a sister: Gerda Kellogg; and a brother: Rudy Reinhardt.
A private graveside service will be held at GreeneLawn Memory Garden.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.