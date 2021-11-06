MARSHALL, NC — Hilliard Thomas, 79, of Greeneville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Thursday.
Hilliard was born April 4, 1942, to his late parents Solomon “Dib” and Laura Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years: Shirley Thomas; a sister: Frances Pitts; and a brother: J.D. Thomas.
Left to cherish his memory is his son: Hilliard Terry (Cathy) Thomas; his daughter: Kathy Jean Thomas (Tommy) Gosnell; grandchildren: Ashley Dawn (Dylan) Miller and Thomas “Tommy” Russell (Bree) Gosnell IV, great-grandchildren: Phoenixx Pressley, Kaylee Gosnell and Elliott Miller; a sister: Iva Mae (George) Cantrell; a brother: David Thomas; and several other nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Madison Funeral Services. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Madison Funeral Services Chapel with Pastor Eddie Roberts officiating.
A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Memorial Church of God Cemetery.
