Hobart “Hobie” Smith, 56, of Afton, died Tuesday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mr. Smith loved farming and helping others. He was an avid coon hunter and went hunting any time he could.
He attended Caney Creek Church.
Survivors include his mother: Betty Slagle; two sisters: Judy Slagle and Helen Marshall; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; two aunts: Rose Harwell and Frances Holland; his three four-legged children; special friends: Betty, Mark and Mike McNeese; and all his coon hunting friends.
He was preceded in death by his father: Frank Gene Smith; and his stepfather: Horace Slagle.
The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.