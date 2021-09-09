Homer Andrew Davenport, 94, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday at Morning Pointe of Greeneville.
Homer completed his senior year of high school after returning from service in the U.S. Army as part of the occupation force in Germany at the end of World War II.
He worked at Bohannon’s Service Station and retired after years of service at Interstate Supply Company.
Homer was a lifelong member of Asbury United Methodist Church. He served the church in many different capacities and was a faithful member as long as his health permitted.
Homer is survived by the love of his life and wife of 75 years: Marjorie Susong Davenport; one nephew: Joe Seaton; and nieces: Andrea (W.T.) Daniels, Gloria Susong, Cathy (David) Hooper, and Rhesa (Don) Dykes.
He was a son of the late Herbert C. Davenport and Edna Dickerson Davenport. He was also preceded in death by a brother: Herbert C. Davenport Jr. and a sister: Norma Jean Seaton.
There will be no formal visitation.
A graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Jones officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery Friday morning for the graveside service.
Honorary pallbearers will be the men of the Larue Sunday school class.
The family expresses a special thank you to the staff of Morning Pointe for their compassionate care.
Memorial contributions may be made in the name of Homer Davenport to Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., Greeneville, TN 37743; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.