Homer Ray Trantham, 62, of Hardin’s Chapel Community, passed away Saturday afternoon at his home.
He was a former employee of Magnavox and Alpine/EcoQuest.
Homer was also a former member of Greeneville Bass Club.
Homer is survived by his wife of 40 years: Pam Trantham; a daughter and fiancé: Kristi Fox and Carson Malone; a son and daughter-in-law: Jeremy and Angie Trantham; grandchildren: Hunter Fox, Wesley Trantham, Kaedyn Witt, Raylen Trantham, Carson Malone Jr., Casey and Niney Clendenon, Madison and Lexie Malone, and another expected in February; one sister: Susan Tyler; two brothers and sisters-in-law: Michael and Mary Trantham, and Allen and Kim Trantham; as well as several nieces and nephews including a special niece: Kimberly Shipley.
He was a son of the late Lacy Trantham and Hazel Vaughn and was also preceded in death by a grandson: Jason David Lee Jr.; and a nephew: Timothy Brown.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields officiating.
Interment will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Hardin’s Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Andrew Foulks, Raymond Cooter, Brandon Bailey, Darren Foulks, Sammy Ragan and Neil Rhoades.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Brad Strange, the nurses and staff of Avalon Hospice.
