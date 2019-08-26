Homer W. Ball, 89, of Stone Dam Road, better known to him as “Puddin Creek,” passed away peacefully Saturday.
His 89 years were filled with serving the Lord, his family, neighbors and friends. Having big hands and an even bigger heart were just two of his many caring qualities.
Working as a mechanic all his life provided an outreach to the community while providing for his family. Those same hard-working hands also helped him spread the word of God, joy, laughter and love through his passion of bluegrass gospel music.
Dad’s blood ran blue. You were told to place your hand over your heart while listening to those lively guitar chords and unique grassy twang. Traveling to bluegrass festivals, with his loving wife, Phyllis, and friends, Bob and Aletha Nelson, brought many happy times, and days filled with sweet memories. Countless friends were made while sharing hours of picking and grinning at rustic campgrounds throughout the southern states.
Homer’s hands served many pans of biscuits and gallons of gravy to numerous family, friends and neighbors. Breakfast, whether around the kitchen table at home, at Stone Dam United Methodist Church, or in one of the local restaurants, was where you could witness his true love of family, food and fellowship. He loved to arrive in style at these gatherings in his blue 1964 Ford Galaxy.
God gave his children not just a dad, but a granddad to show them the direction their lives need to follow. He gained the respect of his family through his example — words, songs, humbleness, humility, contagious smile, generous deeds and pride of appearance. These are just a few qualities of the legacy he leaves behind.
Homer is survived by his children and their spouses: Denny and Kathie Ball, Kathy Thompson, Bill and Karen Ball, and Phil and Lezlee Ball; grandchildren; Matt and Heath Ball, Charity Painter, Carrie Thompson, Gloria Dixon, April Neas, Isaac and Brooks Gray, Josh Ball, Jaime Greer, and Mike and Ryan Fink; 18 great-grandchildren; a sister: Geneva Foshie; a multitude of nieces and nephews; and sisters-in-law: Reba Kilday, Dorothy Ripley and Charlene Ball.
He was preceded in death by his soulmate of 65 years: Phyllis Ripley Ball; a son: James Kyle; his parents: Clarence and Carrie Ball; brothers: J.C. and Cecil Ball; sisters: Nina Shelton and Loretta Dunn; son-in-law: Rick Thompson; and a daughter-in-law: Mona Ball.
The family expressed many thanks to his personal caregiver, Sylvia Barham, and to the staff of Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton chapel.
The funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Stone Dam United Methodist Church with the Rev. Rick Ballard and the Rev. Roy Fowler officiating.
Interment will be in Stone Dam UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Matt Ball, Heath Ball, Josh Ball, Ethan Ball, Josh Neas, Shane Dixon, Drew Neas, Mark Painter and Tye Dixon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Stone Dam United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o Jennifer Teague, 3405 Old Stage Road, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Thoughts and memories may be sent to jeffersmortuary.com.