Hope Isley Grubbs, 40, of Greeneville, passed away Monday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Survivors include her husband: Robbie Grubbs; two sons: Kenny Howlett Jr. and Kameron Howlett; her parents: Junior and Gail Isley; her biological father and his wife: Charlie and Belinda Ruble; sisters and brothers-in-law: Catrina and Mac McCall, and Ashley and Daniel Parks; half-sister: Charley Clarkston; half-brother: Cameron Ruble; her grandmother: Gladys Isley; two uncles and one aunt: Steve Horner, and Tim and Cheri Horner; her mother-in-law: Celisa Ryans; and her father-in-law: Allen Grubbs and his wife, Terrie.
Hope was preceded in death by her grandparents: Eugene Isley, and Don and Georgia Horner.
The family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. Saturday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Mike Hubbard and the Rev. Claude Davis officiating.
Burial will follow in Cross Anchor Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Parks, Mac McCall, Bobby Isley, Scott Horner, Jimmy Owens, Eddie Isley and Ed Winemiller.