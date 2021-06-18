Horace E. “Hank” Jordan, age 86, of Browning Road Telford, passed away Wednesday at his home.
He retired as Director of Maintenance at the Center on Aging in Erwin, Tennessee. He attended Limestone Freewill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years and the love of his life, Mildred “Mickey” Jordan; two daughters, Charlene Depew and Pamela Shelton; one step son, Allen (Amanda) O’Brien; grandchildren, Charles O’Brien, Sabrina Jenkins, Aurora O’Brien, and his special grandson and Bubba: Brandon Reinhold; seven great grandchildren; one sister: Bernice Zampedri; one brother, Roosevelt Jordan, several nieces and nephews; two sisters-in-law: Beatrice Jordan and Barbara Jordan and his special pooch, Sassy.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents: Charlie and Zelma Jordan; three sisters: Bonnie Thornburg, Christine Hinkle and Mary Ragan; five brothers: Clarence Jordan, Hal Jordan, Jack Jordan, Coy Jordan and Hubert Jordan; special friend and hunting buddy: Raymond “Bud” Ellenburg.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Tim Roach officiating.
Interment will follow in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers: family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers: Lloyd Holt and Larry Kelley.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff of Avalon Hospice including his nurses: Cris, Kirrie, and Krista; Dr. Charles Miller and staff, and the staff of A-1 Independent Living Solutions and the staff of the VA Hospital.
His loving wife and daughters took care of him and stayed by his side to the end.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.