Howard C. Seaton, 95, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at the VA in Mountain Home.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War ll, having served as a Machinist’s Mate Third Class in the South Pacific on the U.S. Navy Fast Attack Transport, the “USS William J. Pattison.”
He retired after 37 years with Magnavox and North American Philips Corporation and was a former member of the Greeneville Rescue Squad.
He attended the Church of God as long as his health permitted. Some of his last words were: “I’m so glad I’m saved. Thank you, Lord. Thank you, Lord.”
Howard was the first born of seven brothers of the late Herman Lee and Lyda Mae (Waddell) Seaton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 76 years: Mayme Lee Seaton; one daughter and son-in-law: Phyllis K. Gentry–Woods and Kenneth Woods; one son: Jackie L. Seaton; one granddaughter and her spouse: Lori Lee and Eric Keasling; one grandson and his spouse: John T. and Heather Seaton; four great-grandchildren: Dakota Seaton, Hunter Seaton, Collin Lee Keasling and Kaylee Keasling; two brothers: Roy B. Seaton of Akron, Ohio, and Bobby Seaton of Medina, Ohio; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Dwane and Shirley Reed; and three stepgrandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and neighbors of the DeBusk community.
He was preceded in death by one infant son: Ronnie Carroll Seaton; his son-in-law: Douglas Gentry; and four brothers: Edward Seaton, Glen Seaton, Billy Seaton and Kenneth Seaton.
Due to Covid 19 virus, there will be no visitation or funeral service.
Pastor Stephen Aiken and Dustin Cobble will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 2 p.m. in Cedar Creek Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Jackie Seaton, Ken Woods, John Seaton, Eric Keasling, Dakota Seaton, Hunter Seaton and Collin Keasling.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in his memory be made to Beersheba Cemetery Association, c/o Carolyn Finchum, treasurer, 2374 Old Knoxville Highway, Greeneville, TN 37743.
The family expressed their gratitude to the wonderful staff of Amedysis and the Veterans Affairs Hospital and CLC.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.