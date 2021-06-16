On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Howard Dewitt Pittman, loving husband, and father of 2 children, passed away after a long illness at age 75.
Howard was born November 29, 1945, in Nashville, Georgia to Perry Howard Pittman and Geraldine Smith Pittman.
Howard is survived by his wife, Willene Pittman, who he married in Jacksonville Florida on December 31st, 2000. Additionally, Howard is survived by his two loving children: Howard Dewitt Pittman Jr (Jessie Pittman), Sarah Nicole Shurden (Jon Shurden). Howard is also survived by his Aunt Marie Griffin and by his stepchildren: Teressa, Gina, Galen, Gale; grandchildren: Ivan, Joshua, Kirtus, Luci, Evie, Rowynne, Summer, Hunter, Jennifer, Lauren, Ashlee, Blake, Carson, Chasadi, Fayth, Rene and Robbie; great grandchildren: Austin, Maddie, Kitt, Brooklyn, Jack, Cal and Eli.
Howard will be welcomed into heaven by Perry Pittman (father), Geraldine Pittman (mother), Dorothy Pittman (sister) and Graydon Perry Pittman (grandson).
Howard was a proud and decorated Army veteran from 1963-1984. Howard served in the Vietnam War and was awarded, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, 2 Bronze stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal and 2 Overseas Service Bars.
Howard had a passion for restoring antique cars and riding motorcycles. He enjoyed riding his Harley with the OPRBC Motorcycle Club and often spoke of his trip to Sturgis South Dakota and his annual trips to Daytona for bike weeks.
Howard’s faith in Jesus Christ was a central part of who he was. Howard got saved on June 12, 1973, and faithfully served as an usher at Old Plank Road Baptist. Howard was a praying man and read God’s Word throughout his life.
Services will be held at Old Plank Road Baptist Church, Jacksonville, FL, on June 22. Visitation and services will be from 9 a.m.-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers Willene asks that you send a donation in the memory of Howard Pittman to: The Tim Tebow Foundation, 2220 County Road 210 W Suite 108, PMB 317, Jacksonville, FL 32259.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.