Howard E. Carroll, 84, passed away at the Johnson City Medical Center while surrounded by his family Saturday.
Howard was a 1978 graduate of Baldwin Wallace College holding a bachelor of science degree. He was a retired chemist from Glidden Paint Co., where he held a patent. He also retired from Sherwin Williams Paint Co.
He was a member of the NRA and an avid hunter and golfer.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years: Joanne; a son: Craig Carroll and his wife, Melissa; daughters: Cindy Carroll Reese, and Cathy Carroll Short and her husband, Jim; grandchildren: Michelle Smith and her husband, Josh, Ashley Shaffer and her husband, Jeremy, Douglas Reese, Tommy Carroll, Kelley Elliott and her husband, Glenn, Nicole Carroll and Andrew Swope, and Alexis Chandler; great-grandchildren: Greyson Shaffer, Camden Swope, Hunter Shaffer and Naomi Swope; a sister: Hazel Pondexter; a special brother-in-law: Herb Labus; a special sister-in-law: Susan Labus (his driver); and many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon and Mary Ellen Carroll; a sister: Helen Louise Carroll; and a son-in-law: Wayne G. Reese.
A special thank you is extended to the nurses and staff at Johnson City Medical Center, especially Jennifer Hovatter for the comfort she provided.
At his request, there will be no service.
Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.