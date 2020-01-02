HOWARD H. BEALS

Howard H. Beals, 77, of Telford, passed away Sunday at Johnson City Medical Center.

He retired from Eastman.

He is survived by three children and their spouses: Pam and Chris Faust, Jeff Beals and Christy Beals; three stepchildren and their spouses: Jeff and Tina Grindstaff, Jerome Ford, and Christy and Caleb Baker; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife: Janice Barham Beals; his wife: Wanda Beals; his parents: Bright and Kate Beals; and sisters: Dorothy Gaddis, Francis Shelton and Thelma Tullock.

The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Donnie Shelton officiating.

Interment will be in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Sunday at 2 p.m. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Chris Faust, Parker Faust, Cavan Beals; Jeff Grindstaff, Dusty Grindstaff and Judd Grindstaff.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.