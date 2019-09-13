RUSSELLVILLE — Howard Hixson, 71, of Russellville, went to be with the Lord Wednesday at his home in Russellville.
He was a truck driver for over 25 years and a lifelong Teamster. He was a member of Catherine Nenney Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Rena Hixson; infant brother, J.C. Hixson; sister: Catherine Baber; and brother: Larry Hixson.
He is survived by his children, Howard Jr. (Judy) Hixson, Ronnette Hixson, Derrek Hixson, Michael (Angie) Hixson; grandchildren, Ethan, Ciara, Blake, Camron and Olivia; great-granddaughter: Kacclynne; brother: Charles Hixson; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are planned for 8 p.m. Friday in the East Chapel of Allen Funeral Home with Steve Roach officiating. The family will receive friends 2 hours immediately prior to the service. Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Saturday in Catherine Nenney Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral costs.
Allen Funeral Home, Morristown, is in charge of arrangements.