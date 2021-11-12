Howard Newton Gothard, 81, died at his home in Greeneville.
Howard was born in Gate City, Virginia, and graduated from Gate City High School. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Berea College in Kentucky. It was at Berea his life was impacted by the school motto, “God has made one blood all peoples of the Earth.” He earned a Master of Divinity degree from Candler at Emory University in Atlanta. Howard served in ministry from Chattanooga to southwest Virginia.
Survivors include his wife: Delores; a son: Adam Gothard; a daughter and son-in-law: Spring Hope and Sam Slagle of Chapin, South Carolina; three grandchildren: Eva Kathleen of Aiken, South Caroina, Tirzah Adora and Jonathan Andrew of Chapin, South Carolina; his “Uncle Roy Newton” of Kingsport; a sister-in-law and her husband: Darlene Reeves Kline and Steve of Dandridge; and several nieces and cousins.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents: Leaustine and Kathleen Newton Gothard; his grandparents: Sam and Myrtle Newton; a brother: Lee, Jr.; uncles and aunt; his mother-in-law and father-in-law; and most recently, his grandson: Isaac Asher Slagle; and neighborhood friends: Jim and Bill.
The family will receive friends from 12:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Douthty-Stevens Chapel with Pastor Joey Tillery officiating. A eulogy will be presented by Adam Gothard.
The body has been cremated. Pawpaw’s ashes will be interred at a later date near his grandson in Chapin United Methodist Church Cemetery in South Carolina.
Memorial can be made to I Can for Isaac; 1120 White Rock Road, Chapin, SC 29036.
The family expresses a special thanks to Sara Beth and Angie of Ballad Hospice, and Dr. Philip Thwing.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.