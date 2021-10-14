Howard Venable, 85, of Baileyton, Greeneville, passed away Saturday at his home surrounded by his family.
He was a long time member of Friendship Church.
Howard is survived by his wife of 67 years: Una D. Venable; his daughter: Sandra K Humphreis and her husband, Robert; his two sons: William A. Venable, and Rodney Venable and his wife, Linda; grandchildren: Mindy D Collins, Travis A Venable and his wife, Lindsay, Josh J. Venable, William J. Venable, Michelle R. Karl and Kelly W. Mangum; great-grandchildren: Christopher D. Collins, Cheyenne A. Humphreis, Alexis Ortis, Autumn Venable and Emerson Venable; a sister: Mary Jane Smith and her husband, Bob; and one brother: Leroy Venable.
Howard was a loving father and grandfather.
A memorial service for Mr. Venable will be Saturday at 5 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Services, downtown chapel with the Rev. Bob Simpson officiating.
