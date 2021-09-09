KINGSPORT – Howard William Eastep, 74, of the Limestone community, passed away Monday at his home after a brief illness.
He was born Feb. 25, 1947 to the late Ralph and Helen (Ward) Eastep.
Howard was of the Baptist Faith. He was a retired Brick Mason. Howard enjoyed working in his gardening, mowing his yard, and staying busy working on small engines.
Howard will certainly be remember for his humor, there was never a dull moment when he was around. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his wife: Karen Eastep; an infant grandson: Holden Lee Thomas; a great-grandson: Holden Lee Thomas; brothers: Gary Eastep and David Eastep; sister-in-laws: Carolyn Eastep and Sandra Eastep; and the mother of his children: Brenda Morgan Eastep.
Survivors include his daughter: Michelle Eastep Postell; sons: Eddie (Jamie) Eastep and Landon (Chelsea) Eastep; grandchildren: Scott (Donna) Thomas, Travis (Danielle) Haney, Terran (Danya) Haney, Ashleigh Miller, Cheyenne Eastep and her fiancé, Shane, and Jayden Eastep; a great-granddaughter: Savannah Thomas; a sister: Emily (Eddie) Jones; brothers: Sammie (Arleen) Eastep and Charles (Peggy) Eastep; a special friend and caretaker: Candice Johnson; along with several others nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Eastep family will gather to greet friends and share memories from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Fellowship Church in Fall Branch, 169 Judge Baines Rd. Fall Branch.
On Saturday at 2 p.m., the Eastep family will honor Howard’s life with a graveside service at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Harold Morelock officiating. Everyone who wishes to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Cornerstone Fellowship at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Scott Thomas, Travis Haney, Mickey Jones, Michael Eastep, Dustin Eastep, and Robbie Eastep will serve as pallbearers.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Eastep by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com.
East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Boulevard, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.