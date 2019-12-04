Hubert Dennis Greene, 53, of Chuckey, passed away Wednesday at Johnson City Medical Center.
He is survived by his brothers: Charlie Greene and his wife, Stacy Norton, Jody Greene and his fiancée, Patricia McKinney; sisters: Amy Freshour, and Melissa Greene and her fiancé, Lonnie White; several nieces and nephews; several aunts and uncles; and a special uncle: Larry Norton.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Charles Greene and Janet Stevenson; and the love of his life: Kathy Debra Gilliam.
There will be no formal services.
