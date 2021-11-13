Hugh Allen Jones, 87, of Greeneville, passed away Thursday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Hugh was a retired employee of Magnavox and a farmer.
He was also a member of Mt. Carmel United Methodist Church.
Hugh is survived by one son: Harold David Jones of Bean Station; grand-children: Damon H. Jones of Lawrence, Pennsylvania, and Jessica Egerton and her husband, Nathan, of Brooklyn, Iowa; and great-grandchildren: Greer Egerton and Caylen Egerton.
He was a son of the late Russell and Ella Myers Jones. He was preceded in death by a brother: Ray Jones; three wives: Lois Lynn Reaves Jones, Lillie Sharp Jones and Polly Weems Jones; and one son: Larry Wayne Jones.
There will be no formal visitation.
A graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in GreeneLawn Memory Gardens with the Rev. Doug Jennings officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet Tuesday at 1:15 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Harold David Jones, Damon Jones, Jerry Bentley, David Harmon Vernon Jennings, Troy Jennings, Curtis Myers and Dudly Myers.
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
