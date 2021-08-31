Hugh Brown Bowman passed away Saturday morning at the age of 82.
The family will receive friends from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Greeneville. A celebration of life will follow at 3 p.m. at the church. Dr. David Green will officiate. The Greene County Honor Guard will convey military honors.
A private interment will be GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Due to the circumstances with Covid19, the family would like to ask that everyone wear a mask and observe social distancing.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.