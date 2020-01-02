Hugh G. Broyles, 84, of the Horse Creek community, passed away Tuesday at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He retired from Magnavox and Philips Electronics in 1996 after 40 years of service. He served one term as Greene County commissioner during the 80s and served 50 years as a charter member of Horse Creek Ruritan Club. He volunteered at the Habitat Retail Store and Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years: Barbara McLain Broyles; a daughter: Amy Broyles of the home; a brother and sister-in-law: Fred Jr. and Cleo Broyles of Greeneville; sisters: Naomi Wilhoit of Jonesborough, and Myrna Monroe of Gate City, Virginia; half-brothers and sisters-in-law: Terry and Sally Broyles, and Gary and Lori Broyles of Greeneville; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Fred and Rosetta McLain, Leonard and Jennifer McLain, and Ronald Davenport; a sister-in-law: Glennetta McLain; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Nina and Larry Gross.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Fred Sr. and Vanna Broyles; sisters: Ernestine Shaw and Flo Ella Phillips; and brothers: Calvin Broyles and Franklin Broyles.
The family will receive friends from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with Pastor Willis Bowers and Pastor Kevin Shelton officiating.
Entombment will be Sunday at 4 p.m. in the GreeneLawn Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. Sunday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Pitt, David McLain, Charles McLain, Billy Ottinger, Dean Tweed and Johnny Pitt.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Harvestor’s Class and others of Flag Branch Church of God, the staff and ushers at Niswonger Performing Art Center, and his nieces and nephews.
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.