NEWPORT — Ida Belle Renner, 92, of Parrottsville, passed away Wednesday at her home.
She was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Parrottsville, where she was one of the founding members of the church’s Women’s Missionary Union.
After many years as a homemaker and working on the family farm, Ida Belle worked as an aide in the Head Start Program at Bridgeport Elementary School. Later she went to work at Rose’s Department Store, retiring after 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband: U.L.; son: James; her parents: Horace and Etta Blazer; brothers: Floyd, Edd, Fred, J.T., Bruce and Roy Blazer; and sisters: Lydia O’Neil and Mazie Decker.
Survivors include her son: Garry (Debbie) Renner of Parrottsville; daughters: Brenda (Wilbur) West of Greeneville and Susan (Mickey) Blazer of Morristown; grandchildren: Joseph (Hongjuan) Blazer of Mt. Juliet, Crysta Blazer of Morristown, and Ida Ruth (Jason) Naillon and Janet Renner of Parrottsville; great-grandchildren: Annabelle Cox of Morristown, Ella Rhee Naillon (fiancé, Dakota Henry) and Jada Naillon of Parrottsville; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Saturday in Manes Chapel with the Rev. Harvey Evans and the Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
Burial will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in Faubian Cemetery, in Parrottsville.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Blazer, Kevin Blazer, Tony Blazer, Dakota Henry, Jason Naillon and Jimmy Ragan.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.