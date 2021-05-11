Ima Jean “Jimmie” Gwinn, 91, of Greeneville, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center.
She was a lifelong devoted Christian and attended Hill Street Church of God as long as her health permitted. She was active in the church and community providing help to the needy and sick. One of her lifelong purposes was to lead others to Christ.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was dearly loved and will be missed immensely by all that knew her, especially her family.
Mrs. Gwinn is survived by her six children and their spouses: Robert “Bobby” Guinn, Naomi Gwinn, Jill Gwinn, Kenneth Gwinn, Donna and Eddie Harmon, and Debbie Gwinn; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Robin Gwinn, Michael and Kristina Guinn, Kevin and Sarah Guinn, Patrick Gwinn, Kenny Gwinn, Alan Harmon, Ethan Harrmon, Tyler Bolton, and Ciara Gwinn and Jessie Knight; seven great-grandchildren and their spouses: Haley and Kelby Wilson, Cody and Tiffany Guinn, Bryce Guinn, Tatum Harmon, Chase Harmon, Abagail Bolton and Eben Hope; two great-great-grandchildren: Piper Guinn and Harlo Wilson; brothers and sisters-in-law: Junior and Jean Guinn, Barbara Guinn, and Charles Lowery; special nieces and nephews: Betty Jean Shaw, Ima Jean Shaw Hardy of Arizona, and Ronald Fulton of Indiana; along with several other nieces and nephews of Indiana; and special friends: Pat Guinn and Zetta Harmon.
Mrs. Gwinn was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years: Robert “Doc” Gwinn; her parents: Ida and Tom Ferguson; three sisters: Audra Hysinger, Waitsey Tumey and Kate January; one brother: Bert Ferguson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Glenwood Guinn, Margaret and Bobby Scott, Sue and Sherman Wampler, and Brenda Guinn Lowery; and a special friend: Marilyn Powell.
The Gwinn family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel. The Rev. Danny Ricker and the Rev. Gary Hall will officiate.
Interment will follow at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Patrick Gwinn, Kenny Gwinn, Ethan Harmon, Cody Guinn, Randy Barner and Keith Miller.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Joseph Scott and his associates, and staff of Summit Medical Group.
Condolences may be sent to the Gwinn family at www.doughty-stevens.com.