Imogean Kiker, 79, of Life Care Center of Greeneville, formerly of the Caney Branch community, went with the angels to her Heavenly home Saturday.
She was a loving mother and grandmother, whose smile and personality will always be remembered fondly.
Imogean retired from Magnavox.
She was a member of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her son: Mike Kiker and Jamie Barrett; a grandson: Cameron Kiker; a sister: Lois Warren; two brothers and one sister-in-law: Harold and Leona Presley, and Herman Presley; several nieces and nephews, including Donna and Danny Rollins, her caregiver, who loved her like a second mother; special friends: Shirley Hawk, Bea Jordon, Fredna Myers, Wimp Southerland, Wanda Shipley, Veldena Shipley, and her graduating class of St. James High School.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Richard Kiker in 1976; her parents: Hobert and Gladys Shipley Presley; a special companion: Hal Brown; and her father-in-law and his wife: Robert and Daicie Kiker.
The family expressed a special thanks to all the staff at Life Care Center of Greeneville, also to the Wound Center, Hospice Care, Dr. Candi Overholt and her staff.
Graveside services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Love’s Memorial Cemetery. The Rev. Dan Palmer will officiate. Those who wish to go in procession to the cemetery are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 1 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Cameron Kiker, Rusty Ottinger, J.C. Jones, Danny Rollins, Hunter Rollins and John Ottinger.
Due to the current COVID-19 concerns, there will be no visitation. Family and friends may share their thoughts and memories at www.doughty-stevens.com.
