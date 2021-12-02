Imogene Renner Bowman, 87, of Greeneville, died Monday at Ballad Health Care.
Mrs. Bowman was a homemaker who had a passion for gardening, cooking, spending time with family, and babysitting. During her life, she helped take care of many children, who she treated as if they were her own.
She was an inspiration and a light to her family and all who knew her. Her kindness and selflessness will be long cherished and remembered.
As long as her health allowed, she attended Mt. Bethel Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Diane Bowman of Greeneville; special grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Jason and Hiliary Bowman of Afton, Tiffany Bowman of Greeneville, and Taylor and Sophie Bowman of Afton; four sisters: Dolly Sayler of Greeneville, Willie Kate Reed of Limestone, and Lillion Dunn and Doris Shepherd, both of Greeneville; two sisters-in-law: Mary Renner of Chuckey and Imogene Luttrell of Greeneville; a very special niece: Pat Bowers of Chuckey; special friends: Tony and Mona Bowers of Knoxville, Carrol and Alda Bowman, Tony and Joy Lowe, and Shirley Fillers, all of Greeneville; and several nieces and nephews.
Imogene was a daughter of the late Ivis and Carrie Renner. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years: Earnest Bowman, who died Dec. 23, 2020; three sisters: Geneva McKay, Tootsie Gammons, and Ida Sue Shelton; and five brothers: Fred Renner, Kirky Renner, Charles Renner, Ivis Renner Jr. and J.D. Renner.
The family expresses a special thank you to all of the nurses and staff at Ballad Healthcare.
Family and friends are asked to meet at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. Saturday. The Rev. Dwayne Steele will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Bethel FWB Church, c/o Linda Ricker, 403 Mt. Bethel Rd, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.