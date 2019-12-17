Imogene Sams, 85, of Greeneville, passed away Sunday morning at her home.
She retired in 2000 from Magnavox after 48 years of service.
She attended Green Hills Baptist Church.
Survivors include one daughter: Gail Pugh; one son: Lynn Sams; one granddaughter: Crystal Turner; two great-grandsons: Nathan Ledford and Bane Bullard; one brother and sister-in-law: Bee and Deloris Kite of Talbot; three sisters: her twin, Earnestine Myers, and Reeda Faye Hartman, both of Greeneville, and JoAnn Burchfield of Morristown; several nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law: Harold Dean and Marilyn Sams of Naples, Florida, and Peggy Shelton of Greeneville; and a special friend of the family: Debbie Childress.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Doyle Sams Dec. 14, 1970; her parents: Clarence and Frances Kite; two sisters: Gladys Gordon and Naomi Sharp; and two brothers: Dale Kite and Buddy Kite.
The family expressed a special thank you to Becky Collins, Zina Tackett and the staff of Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 3–6 p.m. Tuesday at Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. in Doughty-Stevens Chapel with the Rev. Chris Bell officiating.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Doughty-Stevens at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday to go in procession to GreeneLawn Memory Gardens for the noon committal service.
Pallbearers will be Klu Kite, Todd Keller, Dustin Jarnigan, John Standifer, Nathan Ledford and Shane Kite.
Honorary pallbearers will be Russell Keller, Darin Kite and Robbie Pugh.