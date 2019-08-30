JONESBOROUGH — Ina Kate Rice, 84, Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center in Chuckey.
Mrs. Rice was born in Greene County and was a daughter of the late Paul Sevier and Viola Jennings Henry. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Jesse Harold Rice; four brothers; and two sisters.
She was a member of Mt. O’Dell Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include a daughter: Kathy Riddle, of Telford; a son and daughter-in-law: Glenn and Janice Rice; grandchildren: Dwayne (Donna) Riddle, Dustin Rice and Dan (Kay) Rice; great-grandchildren: Ashley Riddle, Blake Riddle, Ellie Rice and Emma Rice; a sister: Pauline Littleton; and several nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be Sunday at 8 p.m. in Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday prior to the service.
Interment services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Rice, Dan Rice, Don Conner, Dwayne Riddle, Blake Riddle and Bobby Tester.
Condolences may be sent to the Rice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.