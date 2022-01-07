Ina Marie Reaves McAmis, 82, of Camp Creek community, died Tuesday at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Mrs. McAmis retired from Valk Industries as plant manager where she had worked for more than 30 years.
Those close to Ina knew her as a devoted wife, mother, and “Mamaw.” Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of her life.
Ina was preceded in death by her husband: Lyle McAmis; her parents: Burban and Nancy Reaves; a grandson: Ryan McAmis; sisters: Jean Denny, Shirley Willett and Juanita McAmis; and brothers: Marvin Reaves, Claude Reaves and Fain Reaves.
She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Guy and Ginger McAmis of Limestone; a son: Ronnie McAmis and Christy Carter of Greeneville; one daughter and son-in-law: Kathy and Jr. Madden of Greeneville; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren: Jessica McAmis, Zachary and Haley McAmis (Alivia and Emrick McAmis), Casey and Brandy McAmis ( Tatum McAmis), Holly and Brian Denton (Sawyer, Lily and Finley Denton); Taylor and wife Colleen McAmis (Cade and Cambree McAmis); Kian McAmis; Chelsey and Craig Cutler (Cadence Cutler), Eric Fisher and Susan Parras, Christopher and Cassie Fisher (Emma Fisher, Asher and Ezra Klein), Katherine Fisher (Emily Fisher), and Jesse Madden and Samatha Wilcox (Jaxson Madden); special great-grandnieces: Chloe and Kyleigh Saulsbury; a brother-in-law: Jack McAmis of Greeneville; a sister and brother-in-law: Brenda and Carroll Wilhoit of Greeneville; two sisters-in-law: Linda Reaves and Clota Cecil, both of Greeneville; as well as several great nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted Monday at noon in Mt. Tabor Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Smith officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, to go in procession to the cemetery for the graveside service.
Pallbearers will included Zachary McAmis, Casey McAmis, Taylor McAmis, Kian McAmis, Eric Fisher, Christopher Fisher, Jesse Madden, Brian Denton and Craig Cutler.
Mrs. McAmis will not have a formal visitation, however, friends may call at their convenience to sign the register and view the remains between the hours of 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
