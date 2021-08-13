FALL BRANCH — Ina Reba Barnes, 85, of Fall Branch passed away Tuesday.
Reba was often heard saying she and Kay were blessed to be childhood sweethearts who got to grow up with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren sharing adventures whether in the van going to the mountains or gathering at their home where it was always entertaining with a wide range of relatives and great friends.
Reba was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years: Kay Barnes; her parents: Lois and A.J. Ricker; sisters: Anna Fillers, Bertha Kiker and Luella Cook; and brothers: Bud, John and G.R. Ricker.
Reba is survived by her daughters: Lillian and her husband, Norman Compton, and Priscilla Moore; her son: Dwayne Barnes and Dawn; grandchildren: Tina (Steve) Collins, Scott Compton, Becky (John) Litz, Jimmy (Holly) Moore, Holly Moore, Dustin Tate, Shayda Good and Hunter Barnes; great-grandchildren: Rusty (Brittany), Kayla, Jake, Audrey, Lauren, Kirsten, Garrett, Devin and Cooper; a brother-in-law: Terry Cook; along with several nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. in Hamlett-Dobson Chapel with the Rev. Sammy Cutshall officiating. Vocals will be by nieces, Rosemary Cutshall and Sherry.
Graveside service will be Saturday at 1 p.m. in Logan’s Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons: Scott Compton, Jimmy Moore, Dustin Tate, Hunter Barnes, John Litz and Steve Collins.
Please visit us at www.hamlettdobson.com to leave a condolence for the family.