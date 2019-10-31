Ina Ruth Clowers, 90, of the Love’s Memorial community, went to her heavenly home Tuesday at Morristown Hamblen Hospital.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She was a lifelong member of Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church where she had held a variety of positions within the church.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years: J.T. Clowers; one son and daughter-in-law: Teddy and Kathy Clowers; one granddaughter and her husband: Kelly Kilday and Brandon; one great-granddaughter: Waverly Kilday; one sister: Leona Gammon; one sister-in-law: Faye Colyer; and several nieces and nephews.
She was a daughter of the late John M. Kiker, Sr. and Della Boles Kiker. She was preceded in death by one sister: Dorothy Kiker Ottinger; one brother: John M. Kiker Jr.; and several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
The visitation will be on Friday from 4–7 p.m. at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Love’s Memorial United Methodist Church. The body will be taken to the church to lie in state 30 minutes preceding the service. The Rev. Dan Palmer and the Rev. Ricky Clowers will officiate.
Interment will followin the Love’s Memorial UMC Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Gary Holt, Johnny Ottinger, Martin Kiker, Steve Kiker, John Ottinger and Jake Ottinger.
Memorial contributions may be made to Love’s Memorial Cemetery Fund, 2380 Poplar Springs Road, Greeneville, TN 37743.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.