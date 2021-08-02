Inez Miller Moncier, 98, of Greeneville passed away Friday at Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City.
She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church for many years.
She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law: Michael and Patty Moncier, and Archie and Linda Moncier; grandchildren: Bryon (Wendy) Moncier, Michelle (Donnie) Gray and Adrienne (Ronald) Hensley; great-grandchildren: Madison Moncier, Walker Moncier, Lilly Gray and Caroline Gray; a special friend: Betty Lou Lawing; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Leonard Moncier; her parents: Fann and Millie Miller; and four sisters: Naomi Shephard, Edith Wilhoit, Reba Martin and Wanda Roberts.
The graveside service was Sunday at Gethsemane United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Jennings and the Rev. Mark Laughlin officiating.
Pallbearers were Bryon Moncier, Donnie Gray, Walker Moncier, Craig Shelton, Jacob Fugate and Ronald Hensley.
Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com.
Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.