Irene Broyles Ricker, 89, of the South Central community, Chuckey, passed away in her sleep Sunday evening at NHC Healthcare following a brief illness.
She was a graduate of Washington College Academy and East Tennessee State College.
She taught at South Central Elementary School for 36 years. She loved all her students and enjoyed very much running into them and reminiscing over the years since her retirement.
Mrs. Ricker was a member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Hubert Ricker; and her parents: Frank and Lilly Broyles.
Survivors include her sister: Della Mae Jaynes; her daughter: Cheri (Gary) Salyer; grandson: Bryson (Christina) Renfro; great-grandson: Lyle Renfro and arriving on August 7, Forrest Renfro; several nieces and nephews; two stepgrandchildren; and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
The family expressed a thank you to the nurses and staff of NHC Healthcare in Johnson City for taking great care of her during her residence there.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no visitation.
A private funeral service will be held at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. John Buchanan officiating. The private service will be live streamed at 4 p.m. Wednesday on Liberty Free Will Baptist Church’s Facebook page for anyone who would like to share in this service.
Interment will be in Liberty Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Liberty Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.