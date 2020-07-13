Irene Broyles Ricker (Died: July 12, 2020) Jul 13, 2020 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Irene Broyles Ricker, 89, of the South Central community, Chuckey, died Sunday evening at NHC Healthcare in Johnson City.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Town Considers Returning To Phase I As COVID-19 Cases Rise Investigators: Murder Suspect Arrested; Victim Killed With Blunt Object Greeneville Doctor Aids Virus Patients In NYC Area Cats, Dogs Get New Lease On Life Greeneville Moves Back To First Phase Of Reopening Plan As COVID-19 Cases Increase Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.