Irene “Renie” McMillan, 87, was carried by the angels to her heavenly home Tuesday.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, wife, sister and friend.
Her strength, compassion and love of God and family will long be remembered.
She enjoyed gardening, fishing and traveling with her late husband.
She is survived by two daughters: Diana Inscore and Rita Kay Braun; and grandchildren: Jerry Inscore, Teresa Ricker, Stephanie Reeves and Cynthia Braun, all of Greeneville; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a half-sister: Judy Wren; a brother-in-law: Doyle McMillan; and a very special friend: Ivorene Collins.
“Renie” was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Lynn McMillan, with whom she spent 59 years. She met the love of her life at age 15 and married him two years later. They had three children. She was also preceded in death by a son: Charles Lynn McMillan Jr.; a grandson: Michael Inscore; a half- brother: Bryce Hensley; and her parents: Fonnie Cutshall and Ola Pardon.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Sam Smith officiating.
Graveside services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in River Hill Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1 p.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will bo Jerry Inscore, Torrey Inscore, Brandon Cockrum, Michael Collins, Danny Foreman and Matt Foreman.
A special honorary pallbearer will be J.D. Inscore.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.