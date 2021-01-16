HUNTSVILLE, AL — Iva Glen Shelton, 74, passed peacefully from this earth Dec. 18, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE of Whitesburg Gardens in Huntsville, Alabama. She was surrounded by her children.
Iva was born March 29, 1946, in Greeneville to Oliver Ward and Veva Emeline Ramsey. She spent the early part of her life in Madison County, North Carolina and in Greene County. She moved to Cookeville in 1987 with her family.
She attended Middle Tennessee School of Cosmetology where she earned her cosmetologist’s license which was a blessing to many family and friends. Iva was later employed at TRW and enjoyed her time with dear friends there. Never one to sit still, she spent several years as a part-time cashier at Walmart and was working as a CNA for a home health agency until her illness in 2017.
Ms. Shelton was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Gwen Klepper and Lou Ann Hogan. She was also preceded by a special aunt, Willie Mae Connor, who was like a second mother to her.
She is survived by her children: Aldon (Johanna) Shelton and April Shelton (Andrew Schnell), all of Huntsville, Alabama, and David L. (Jennifer) Shelton of Bloomington Springs; her ex-husband and special friend: Eldon Shelton of Cookeville; grandchildren: Darya (Hunter) Kline, John-Riley Shelton and Hollie Shelton of Tennessee, and Alanna Shelton of Alabama; sisters: Shelby Jean Fillers of Chuckey and Darlene (Richard) Baskette of Limestone; special nieces and nephews: Debbie (Roger) Andes, Dewayne Stanton, Ryan Baskette, Kim Johnston (Bob) Williams and Bryan (Rena) Johnston; her former brother-in-law: Charles Johnston and her special aunt: Trula Gahagan of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and several wonderful cousins.
Before and after her retirement, Iva spent her time taking care of her grandkids, visiting her children and her family in East Tennessee and Alabama. She enjoyed her home and her garden. She was always ready to host a dinner or a bible study with her friends from the Kingdom Hall. She spent many hours with her brothers and sisters in Christ spreading the “Good News”.
A memorial service will be held by Ms. Shelton’s family at a later undetermined date when family and friends can gather to celebrate her life.
All prayers, kinds thoughts and concern expressed for Ms. Shelton and the family are greatly appreciated.