IVAN LUTHER WARD Jr.

Ivan Luther Ward Jr., 88, of St. James Road, passed away Sept. 21 at his home.

He was retired as principal at Greeneville City Schools and was also a professor at University of Tennessee, as well as being a part of the City and County Law Enforcement in Greeneville and Greene County.

Ivan was a member of Thrive Church.

He was a member of Breakfast Exchange Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Linda Ward; daughters: Juliana Ward and Linda Carter of Greeneville; a son and daughter-in-law: Jeffery and Heather Segers of Oviedo, Florida; grandchildren and their spouse: Nicholas and Jenifer Carter, Teddy Segers and Madison Segers; great-grandchildren: Colt Carter and Barrett Carter; a brother-in-law: Bobby Kirk; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ivan was preceded in death by his parents: Minnie and Ivan Luther Ward Sr.; his first wife: Joanna Ward; two sisters: Louise Hurley and Margaret Kirk; and a nephew: Charles Allen Hurley.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Rick Becker and the Rev. Rick Fritz officiating.

A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Mountain Home Cemetery with military rites. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home by 1:30 p.m.

condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.