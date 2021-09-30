Ivan Luther Ward Jr., 88, of St. James Road, passed away Sept. 21 at his home.
He was retired as principal at Greeneville City Schools and was also a professor at University of Tennessee, as well as being a part of the City and County Law Enforcement in Greeneville and Greene County.
Ivan was a member of Thrive Church.
He was a member of Breakfast Exchange Club and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years: Linda Ward; daughters: Juliana Ward and Linda Carter of Greeneville; a son and daughter-in-law: Jeffery and Heather Segers of Oviedo, Florida; grandchildren and their spouse: Nicholas and Jenifer Carter, Teddy Segers and Madison Segers; great-grandchildren: Colt Carter and Barrett Carter; a brother-in-law: Bobby Kirk; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents: Minnie and Ivan Luther Ward Sr.; his first wife: Joanna Ward; two sisters: Louise Hurley and Margaret Kirk; and a nephew: Charles Allen Hurley.
The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday at Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home. The funeral service to follow at 8 p.m. in Kiser-Rose Hill Chapel with the Rev. Rick Becker and the Rev. Rick Fritz officiating.
A graveside service will be Monday at 2 p.m. in Mountain Home Cemetery with military rites. Family and friends are asked to meet at Mountain Home by 1:30 p.m.
condolences may be sent to the family at www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.