Our loving mother received her Heavenly wings Sunday. Ivorine Collins, 83, of Greeneville passed away at her home.
She was a daughter to the late Earl and Lucy Hensley. She was a wife to the late Harvey Collins for 60 years and they were proud parents of 5 children.
Ivorine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She became a friend to everyone who knew her. The love and enjoyment of her life was her children, grandchildren, and working in her beautiful flowers. She loved her church Campground Church of God) and church family. She will be sadly missed by everyone, especially her children.
Many of her working years was at Augustino’s Restaurant as a kitchen manager. She fed many people and made lots of lifelong friends.
She is survived by two sons: Michael and Leah Collins, Terry and Penny Collins; one daughter: Christine and Lynn Bowers; Grandchildren: Michael Ray, Ben, and Noah Collins, Brandon Boyd, Nick Collins and Natalie Rowell; Great-Grandchildren: Gracie Collins, Kenya, Desiree and Cameron Cutshaw, Saxton Johnson, and Tyler Rowell; Two children she thought of as her own grandchildren: Maliyah Orr and Clemente Barboza; Two Sisters: Nellie McCrum and Paul, Betty Aldridge and Gordon; One Brother: Wilfred Hensley; Two Sisters-in-Law: Maxine Bradley and Marcine Gregg; One special Brother-in-Law: Earl Collins; Goddaughter Keylea Harrison and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Harvey Collins; Two Sons: Ray and Glenn Collins; Parents: Earl and Lucy Hensley; Brother: Maynard Hensley; Granddaughter: Angela Cutshaw; Two Great-Grandchildren: Holly Collins and Donavon Cutshaw; and Brother-in-Law: Clinton Collins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, from 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. at Jeffers Funeral Services Downtown. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm in the funeral home chapel Gardens with Pastor Larry Pike and Pastor Steve Aiken officiating. The graveside service will be Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at 11a.m. at Greenelawn Memory Gardens Gardens Pallbearers will be: Michael Ray Collins, Ben Collins, Brandon Boyd, Clemente Barboza, Nick Collins, and Matt Luttrell.
Honorary Pallbearers: Campground Church of God family and long-time friends the J.L. Gudger family and Philip Riddle.
The family requests that all visitors wear their masks. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.