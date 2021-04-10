J.B. Kiker, of Chuckey, passed away peacefully Thursday at Durham-Hensley Health & Rehabilitation Center.
He was the youngest child of six of the late Calvin and Maude (Holt) Kiker.
J.B. loved helping others.
His garden was a passion for him. J.B. was a Tennessee Volunteer fanatic. He loved fishing and taking his grandkids golfing. His family was most important to him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years: Louise Daniels Kiker; three children: a son, Brent Kiker, and daughters: Sheila Jennings and Cindy Chapman; a very special mother-in-law: Stella Rankin Daniels; three grandkids: grandson, Jeff Jennings and his wife, Toni, and granddaughters, Holly and Harry Mabry, and Hannah and James Vaughn; nine great-grandchildren he loved dearly; brothers-in-law and their wives: Fred and Colleen Daniels, and Thomas and Joyce Daniels; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend: Randy Forbes whom he shared the love of sports and fishing with.
He was preceded in death by his father-in-law Fred Daniels; brothers and sister-in-laws: Bill and Lora Kiker, and Luther and Bertha Kiker; and sisters and brother-in-laws: Mabel and Burl Lewis, Francis and Rex Harrison and Lillian Taylor.
At J.B.’s request there will be no service. Family asks for no flowers or food be sent.
J.B.’s family expressed a thank you to the nursing staff at Durham-Hensley for all their care. A special thank you to Karen and Gertrude from Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice.