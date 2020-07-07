J.C. Cox (Died: July 6, 2020) Jul 7, 2020 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save J.C. Cox, 86, of Mosheim, passed away Monday afternoon at his home.Arrangements will be announced by Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Greene County Schools Draft Reopening Plan Online County Department Head Tests Positive For COVID-19, New Precautionary Measures Coming Investigators: Murder Suspect Arrested; Victim Killed With Blunt Object Chuckey Man Sought On Murder Charge, Two Others Charged Lee Coker Daniel (Died: June 29, 2020) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.