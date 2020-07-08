J.C. “Jakie” Cox, 86, of Mosheim, passed away Monday afternoon after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a co-owner of Mosheim Construction Company, Inc.
He was an avid gardener and enjoyed woodworking.
Mr. Cox was a member and trustee of Brown Springs Baptist Church, where he and his brothers, Eugene and Jeff Cox, were instrumental in the remodeling and the addition of the alcoves. He was a member of the Pearl Tunnell Sanctuary Sunday school class.
He was a former member of the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency and Rescue Squad and the Mosheim Ruritan Club.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years: Mary Carter Cox; one daughter: Cindy Cox Martinez; a special granddaughter and her husband: Kylie and Derek Delgado; great-granddaughter: Logann Delgado; four sisters-in-law: Jodie Beach, Shirley Carter, Wanda Cox and Bobbie Cox; special nieces: Jan Moore, Nikki Brown and Erica Williams; and many Cox nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Carson and Georgie Myers Cox; two sisters: Phyllis Jordan and Hilda Bryant; four brothers: L.A. Cox, Rex Cox, Jeff Cox and Eugene Cox; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law: Jesse and Hazel Carter.
Graveside services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Mosheim Central Cemetery with the Rev. Richard Long officiating.
There will be no formal visitation.
Pallbearers will be Derek Delgado, Harvey Moore, Gavin Brown, Andy Williams, Danny Greenlee, Benjie Cox, Ned Cox and David Bryant.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene Hensley, Robert Wilkerson, Kip Jones, Danny Bowman and John Ford.
The family expressed their appreciation to Cindy and the staff of Avalon Hospice, Dr. Dharman Patel and his staff, Dr. Tyler Bailey and his staff, and Dr. Joe Austin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mosheim Central Cemetery.
Doughty-Stevens Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.