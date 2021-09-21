J.C. Thompson, 81, of Chuckey, passed away Saturday at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
He attended New Haven Church.
He retired from Jarden after 36 years.
J.C. was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years: Barbara Thompson; two sons and daughters-in-law: Terry and Angie Thompson, and Mike and Dell Thompson; grandchildren: Rocky and Cheyenne Thompson, Timmy and Ashley Thompson, and Jacob and MaKayla Thompson; great-grandchildren: Harley Thompson, Dakine Thompson, Drake Thompson, Torah Bray Thompson and Payton Thompson, to make her appearance soon; sisters and brothers-in-law: Katherine and Johnny Sluder, and Peggy and Eddie McCamey; brothers and a sister-in-law: Hershel Thompson, and Frankie and June Thompson; sisters-in-law: Ellen Thompson and Pat Bitner; a brother-in-law: Wayne and Carolyn Blazer; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son: Tim Thompson; his parents: Woodrow and Lydia Thompson; his father-in-law and mother-in-law: Dearl and Reda Bitner; sisters: Carolyn Blaze, and Helen and Ed Jennings; a brother: Howard Thompson; a sister-in-law: Helen Thompson; and a brother-in-law: Cecil Bitner.
The family will receive friends from 1-7 p.m. Wednesday at Jeffers Afton Chapel.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Keith Williams and David Dugger officiating.
Internment will be in Chuckey United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Rocky Thompson, Timmy Thompson, Jacob Thompson, James Thompson, Tommy Thompson, Jeff Thompson and David Jennings
The family express a special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
