J. Carson Lawson, 80, of Mosheim, passed away Thursday at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Lawson was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 101st and 82nd Airborne, serving in the Vietnam War and was a Bronze Star recipient.
He was a long-time cattle dealer.
He is survived by his son: James Lawson; daughters: Sherry (Tracy) Watson and Christy Paysinger; grandchildren: Sarah, Amber, Hannah and Nate Watson, and Jocelyn and Cashton Paysinger; great-grandchildren: Charlotte and Eleanor; brothers: Bill (Debra) Lawson, Charlie Lawson and Ralph Lawson; a sister-in-law: Janice Arnold; brothers-in-law: Eugene Bellamy and Bobby Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Patricia Lawson; his parents: Hugh and Della Lawson; sisters: Mildred Wallen, Joyce Bellamy; brothers: Wayne, Henry and Harold Lawson; and an infant sister: Ruth.
The family expressed a special thank you to Caris Hospice, Home-based care at the Veterans Affairs, and his teammates and classmates of Sullivan West class of 1957.
The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Jeffers Funeral & Cremation Service, Afton. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. in Jeffers Afton Chapel with Pastor Jesse Bible officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be his nephews: Viv Pham and Dr. Emile Hamm.
